Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 180: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated July 29, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Bank of Baroda


BOB reported a steady quarter with earnings of INR 5.3bn driven by healthy recoveries and lower slippages. Specific credit cost declined substantially to 1.8% (annualised), which was the lowest since 3QFY17. Fresh slippages declined to INR 28.6bn (2.8% annualised) and 85% came from the watchlist, which now stands at INR 86bn ( down -INR 14bn QoQ). Non-NPL stress (Watchlist + NFB exposures to NPLs) on BoB’s loan book is now at 2.8%. Management remains upbeat on NPL recoveries, with recoveries on two large steel accounts expected to flow through in upcoming quarters. We remain constructive on BoB, given its strong stress recognition (PCR of ~60%), reduction in unprovided residual stress and strong incremental growth in retail.


Outlook


We continue to estimate INR 220bn of credit cost over FY19-20E, with 57% of this amount routed through P&L. Maintain BUY with unchanged TP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 3, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

