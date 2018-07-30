Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 180: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) posted an impressive Q1FY19 with improvement in asset quality and stable core. Slippages were restricted to INR47.3bn (4.4% versus past six quarters’ >6.0% run rate); interestingly, coverage rose to 60% (highest amongst peers) and thus NNPLs fell to 5.4%, a commendable feat. Revenue momentum improved with NII jumping >9% QoQ on improved NIMs (up 14bps QoQ, supported by higher cash recoveries) and sustained loan growth (up >9% YoY). With >30% of the industry under potential PCA and riding BoB’s structural initiatives, we expect "growth with quality" momentum to gain traction. Moreover, with upfronting of stress recognition (NNPL + watch list of <8%), we believe, the bank’s earnings will gain momentum henceforth with delta coming from reduced credit cost. We expect the stock to rerate as visibility on earnings delivery improves. Maintain ‘BUY’. Extension of top management’s tenure and consolidation risk in leading PSBs, including BoB, are key monitorables.

Outlook

Even though BASEL III requirements are rising, we perceive lower dilution risks. Considering valuation of 1.0x FY19E P/BV and strong capital position, we maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR180.

