App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:47 PM IST

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 180: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated July 28, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BoB) posted an impressive Q1FY19 with improvement in asset quality and stable core. Slippages were restricted to INR47.3bn (4.4% versus past six quarters’ >6.0% run rate); interestingly, coverage rose to 60% (highest amongst peers) and thus NNPLs fell to 5.4%, a commendable feat. Revenue momentum improved with NII jumping >9% QoQ on improved NIMs (up 14bps QoQ, supported by higher cash recoveries) and sustained loan growth (up >9% YoY). With >30% of the industry under potential PCA and riding BoB’s structural initiatives, we expect "growth with quality" momentum to gain traction. Moreover, with upfronting of stress recognition (NNPL + watch list of <8%), we believe, the bank’s earnings will gain momentum henceforth with delta coming from reduced credit cost. We expect the stock to rerate as visibility on earnings delivery improves. Maintain ‘BUY’. Extension of top management’s tenure and consolidation risk in leading PSBs, including BoB, are key monitorables.

Outlook

Even though BASEL III requirements are rising, we perceive lower dilution risks. Considering valuation of 1.0x FY19E P/BV and strong capital position, we maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR180.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:47 pm

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.