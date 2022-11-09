Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 175: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (BOB) reported a strong quarter as Core PPoP grew 39% YoY, while lower provisions and healthy NII drove earnings. Business growth was healthy with loans growing ~5% QoQ and margins expanding 31bp QoQ (18-20bp impact was due to an account upgrade and unwound of international swap). Asset quality improved as fresh slippages stood at INR34.8b, resulting in constant moderation in credit cost and PCR increasing to ~79%. Total SMA 1/2 (>INR50m) stands controlled at 42bp of loans. Collection efficiency (exAgri) improved to 98% in Sep’22.

Outlook

We increase our FY23 earnings by 10%, factoring in higher NII and lower credit cost and largely maintain our estimates for FY24. We estimate FY24 RoA/RoE of 1.0%/13.9%. We reiterate our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR175.

