App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank Of Baroda; target of Rs 168: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on Bank Of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 168 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KRChoksey's research report on Bank Of Baroda

Advances at INR 4274 bn grew by 12% yoy/7% qoq. Domestic credit book registered 18% growth yoy, largely led by retail book growth of 42.4%. Home loans segment posted a growth of 48.2%. NII at INR 40 bn grew by 12% yoy / -9% qoq, impacted by interest income reversals on account of continued high slippages. Yield on advances at 7.2% was down ~50 bps sequentially while calc.

Outlook

Aggressive focus on retail credit along with quality corporate should yield better asset quality and risk-adjusted returns going forward. Strong PCR of >65% alleviates any concerns of P&L pressure henceforth. We maintain BUY with a target price of INR 168 per share, valuing the bank at 1.5x FY20E ABVPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.