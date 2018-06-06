Buy Bank Of Baroda; target of Rs 168: KRChoksey

KRChoksey's research report on Bank Of Baroda

Advances at INR 4274 bn grew by 12% yoy/7% qoq. Domestic credit book registered 18% growth yoy, largely led by retail book growth of 42.4%. Home loans segment posted a growth of 48.2%. NII at INR 40 bn grew by 12% yoy / -9% qoq, impacted by interest income reversals on account of continued high slippages. Yield on advances at 7.2% was down ~50 bps sequentially while calc.

Outlook

Aggressive focus on retail credit along with quality corporate should yield better asset quality and risk-adjusted returns going forward. Strong PCR of >65% alleviates any concerns of P&L pressure henceforth. We maintain BUY with a target price of INR 168 per share, valuing the bank at 1.5x FY20E ABVPS.

