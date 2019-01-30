App
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 03:40 PM IST

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 161: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 161 in its research report dated January 30, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda


BOB's earnings of Rs4.7bn (PLe: Rs8.2bn) was lower than estimate as bank continued to strengthen its balances sheet with provisioning on NCLT/Ageing and NPAs. Overall core performance was stable and better with both NII + fees seeing uptick on improving mix of loan book. Overall slippages were up sequentially but on back of partly recognized IL&FS exposure to the group entity. Other metrics like CASA, opex and NIMs remain stable. Bank has been able to improve its risk profile towards better rated assets in both domestic and international and strengthen its balance sheet by provisioning which should help sustained & gradual improvement in earnings but merger nitty-gritties will be watched out for any large out performance.


Outlook


Retain BUY with PT of Rs161 (unchanged) based on 1.1x Sep-20 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

