Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 161: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda

BOB's earnings of Rs4.7bn (PLe: Rs8.2bn) was lower than estimate as bank continued to strengthen its balances sheet with provisioning on NCLT/Ageing and NPAs. Overall core performance was stable and better with both NII + fees seeing uptick on improving mix of loan book. Overall slippages were up sequentially but on back of partly recognized IL&FS exposure to the group entity. Other metrics like CASA, opex and NIMs remain stable. Bank has been able to improve its risk profile towards better rated assets in both domestic and international and strengthen its balance sheet by provisioning which should help sustained & gradual improvement in earnings but merger nitty-gritties will be watched out for any large out performance.

Outlook

Retain BUY with PT of Rs161 (unchanged) based on 1.1x Sep-20 ABV.

