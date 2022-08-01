 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 150: Motilal Oswal

Aug 01, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda

BOB reported a healthy 1QFY23 as core PPOP grew 11% YoY, while lower provisions drove net earnings (a significant beat). Business growth was healthy, with loans growing 3% QoQ. However, margin moderated by 6bp QoQ. Asset quality improved as fresh slippages moderated to INR32.7b, resulting in a significant decline in credit cost, with PCR increasing further to ~76%. Total SMA 1/2 (over INR50m) stands controlled at 48bp of loans. Collection efficiency (excluding Agri) improved to 98% in Jun’22.  We raise our FY23/24 earnings estimate by 22%/11% to factor in higher NII and lower credit cost. We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 1%/13.7% as we build in a credit cost of 1.1%. We maintain our Buy rating.

Outlook

We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 1%/13.7% and value the stock at INR150 (0.8x FY24E ABV). We maintain our Buy rating.

first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:23 pm
