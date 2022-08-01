English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated July 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 01, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda


    BOB reported a healthy 1QFY23 as core PPOP grew 11% YoY, while lower provisions drove net earnings (a significant beat). Business growth was healthy, with loans growing 3% QoQ. However, margin moderated by 6bp QoQ. Asset quality improved as fresh slippages moderated to INR32.7b, resulting in a significant decline in credit cost, with PCR increasing further to ~76%. Total SMA 1/2 (over INR50m) stands controlled at 48bp of loans. Collection efficiency (excluding Agri) improved to 98% in Jun’22.  We raise our FY23/24 earnings estimate by 22%/11% to factor in higher NII and lower credit cost. We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 1%/13.7% as we build in a credit cost of 1.1%. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We estimate a FY24 RoA/RoE of 1%/13.7% and value the stock at INR150 (0.8x FY24E ABV). We maintain our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bank of Barod -310722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 05:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.