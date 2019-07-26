Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 145: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda

1QFY20 PAT of INR7.1b (our est. INR6.9b), was helped by lower provisions and treasury gains of INR3.4b (+124% YoY). NII increased 3% YoY to INR64.9b (4.3% QoQ decline) affected by slower domestic loan growth. Global NIMs declined 13bp QoQ to 2.62% while domestic NIMs declined 5bp QoQ to 2.73% from 2.78% (adj. for one-off IT refund) in 4QFY19. Domestic loan growth stood at 5.2% YoY (3.6% QoQ decline) to INR5.3t. However, retail loan growth remains robust and grew at 20.5%. Within retail, home/auto loan growth was 17%/32% YoY, whereas MSME loans declined 4.6% YoY. Total deposits grew 6.4% YoY to INR8.9t, taking the domestic CD ratio to 68%. Domestic CASA declined 3% QoQ, thus CASA ratio declined 71bp QoQ to 36.5%. Fresh slippages stood elevated at INR55.8b; of this, INR4.4b was due to the IL&FS group, leading to an annualized slippage ratio of 3.8%. Around 70% of the slippages came in from the watch-list of FY19. The GNPA/NNPA ratio increased 26bp/30bp QoQ to 10.28%/3.95%. PCR including technical write-offs stood at 77.3%.

Outlook

We estimate credit cost to remain elevated at 2.0%/1.4% in FY20/FY21. Thus, we expect the merged entity to deliver 0.7%/12.0% ROA/ROE for FY21. We maintain our target price at INR145 (1.0x FY21E ABV) and BUY rating on the stock.

