you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 145: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 145 in its research report dated July 25, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda


1QFY20 PAT of INR7.1b (our est. INR6.9b), was helped by lower provisions and treasury gains of INR3.4b (+124% YoY). NII increased 3% YoY to INR64.9b (4.3% QoQ decline) affected by slower domestic loan growth. Global NIMs declined 13bp QoQ to 2.62% while domestic NIMs declined 5bp QoQ to 2.73% from 2.78% (adj. for one-off IT refund) in 4QFY19. Domestic loan growth stood at 5.2% YoY (3.6% QoQ decline) to INR5.3t. However, retail loan growth remains robust and grew at 20.5%. Within retail, home/auto loan growth was 17%/32% YoY, whereas MSME loans declined 4.6% YoY. Total deposits grew 6.4% YoY to INR8.9t, taking the domestic CD ratio to 68%. Domestic CASA declined 3% QoQ, thus CASA ratio declined 71bp QoQ to 36.5%. Fresh slippages stood elevated at INR55.8b; of this, INR4.4b was due to the IL&FS group, leading to an annualized slippage ratio of 3.8%. Around 70% of the slippages came in from the watch-list of FY19. The GNPA/NNPA ratio increased 26bp/30bp QoQ to 10.28%/3.95%. PCR including technical write-offs stood at 77.3%.


Outlook


We estimate credit cost to remain elevated at 2.0%/1.4% in FY20/FY21. Thus, we expect the merged entity to deliver 0.7%/12.0% ROA/ROE for FY21. We maintain our target price at INR145 (1.0x FY21E ABV) and BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:04 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

