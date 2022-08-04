English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 140: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated August 01, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Bank of Baroda


    Bank of Baroda (BOB) reported PAT at Rs. 2,168 crore (up 79% yoy/22% qoq), which was above consensus and our estimates (33%) mainly on account of lower credit cost reported during the quarter (0.9% of average advances versus 2.0% last quarter). BOB reported healthy loan growth of 20% y-o-y/3% q-o-q versus 10% y-o-y in the last quarter, led by strong growth in retail book (23% y-o-y), corporate book (17% y-o-y), and overseas book (31%). Core operating profit grew by 17.4% y-o-y but declined by 29% q-o-q. The sharp decline in core PPoP from last quarter was mainly due to lower core fee income q-o-q and lower recovery q-o-q.



    Outlook


    Asset quality improved with GNPA/NNPA ratios falling by 35 bps/14 bps q-o-q to 6.26%/1.58%. PCR improved by 66 bps q-o-q to 75.9%. Total slippages were down 25% q-o-q. Overall standard restructured book stood at 2.5% of net advances. At the CMP, the stock trades at 0.7/0.6x its FY23E/24E ABV. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 140. Our preferred picks among PSU banks basket remains SBI and BOB.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bank of Baroda - 020822 - khan

    first published: Aug 4, 2022 04:41 pm
