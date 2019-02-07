App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda


BoB’s 3QFY19 PAT came in much lower than estimate at INR4.7b (est. INR9.3b) largely due to higher provision for NPAs at INR34.2b. BOB’s front-ended provisions of INR9.2b are in excess of IRAC norms. PPoP stood flat at INR35.4b on 3% YoY decline in other income and 17% YoY growth in employee expense due to higher depreciation of INR2.1b and provision of INR1.1b for pension. Global NIM came in at 2.69% supported by improvement in international NIMs to 1.99% (+33bp QoQ). Yield on international loans improved by 80bp QoQ to 4.62% as low yielding book of buyer’s credit and LC’s were shrinking and were replaced by high yielding loans.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of INR140 (1x Sept-20E ABV). The imminent merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank remains a key monitorable in the near term.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 04:21 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.