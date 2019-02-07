Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda

BoB’s 3QFY19 PAT came in much lower than estimate at INR4.7b (est. INR9.3b) largely due to higher provision for NPAs at INR34.2b. BOB’s front-ended provisions of INR9.2b are in excess of IRAC norms. PPoP stood flat at INR35.4b on 3% YoY decline in other income and 17% YoY growth in employee expense due to higher depreciation of INR2.1b and provision of INR1.1b for pension. Global NIM came in at 2.69% supported by improvement in international NIMs to 1.99% (+33bp QoQ). Yield on international loans improved by 80bp QoQ to 4.62% as low yielding book of buyer’s credit and LC’s were shrinking and were replaced by high yielding loans.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a TP of INR140 (1x Sept-20E ABV). The imminent merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank remains a key monitorable in the near term.

