Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda reported numbers of merged entity. NII came in muted at Rs 6498 crore, up 3% YoY. This was on the back of subdued credit growth of 6% YoY & contraction in margins by 7 bps YoY due to higher bulk deposit of Vijaya Bank. Other income growth came in healthy at 10% YoY led by Rs 338 crore of trading gains & 8% YoY growth in core fee. Accordingly, operational profit was at Rs 4276 crore. Furthermore, provisions of Rs 3566 crore, lower QoQ & YoY aided earnings. PAT came in at Rs 710 crore, vs. loss of Rs 49 crore in Q1FY19. Credit growth came in at 6% YoY at Rs 633181 crore, largely led by strong growth of 20.5% YoY in the retail book.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating and revise our target price lower to Rs 140 (earlier Rs 170), valuing the stock at 1x FY21E ABV post-merger. However, ambiguity on extension of tenure of current MD& CEO remains an overhang.

