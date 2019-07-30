App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda reported numbers of merged entity. NII came in muted at Rs 6498 crore, up 3% YoY. This was on the back of subdued credit growth of 6% YoY & contraction in margins by 7 bps YoY due to higher bulk deposit of Vijaya Bank. Other income growth came in healthy at 10% YoY led by Rs 338 crore of trading gains & 8% YoY growth in core fee. Accordingly, operational profit was at Rs 4276 crore. Furthermore, provisions of Rs 3566 crore, lower QoQ & YoY aided earnings. PAT came in at Rs 710 crore, vs. loss of Rs 49 crore in Q1FY19. Credit growth came in at 6% YoY at Rs 633181 crore, largely led by strong growth of 20.5% YoY in the retail book.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating and revise our target price lower to Rs 140 (earlier Rs 170), valuing the stock at 1x FY21E ABV post-merger. However, ambiguity on extension of tenure of current MD& CEO remains an overhang.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2019 01:03 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

