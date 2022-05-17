 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 135: Motilal Oswal

May 17, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a steady operating performance, but higher provisions affected its earnings adversely (20% miss) as the bank further strengthened its balance sheet. Business growth was strong with loans growing 6% QoQ. Asset quality improved even as fresh slippages rose to INR45.1b (Retail exposure of INR17b) with PCR increasing sharply to ~75%. Total SMA 1/2 (>INR50m) declined to 44bp of loans. Collection efficiency (ex-Agri) improved to 97% in Mar’22. We cut our FY23E earnings by 16% to factor in lower other income (due to rising bond yields).

We estimate FY24 RoA/RoE at 0.9%/13.1% as we build in credit cost of 1.4%. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR135.

first published: May 17, 2022 07:38 am
