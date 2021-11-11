MARKET NEWS

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 130: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bank of Baroda recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated November 10, 2021.

November 11, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Bank of Baroda


BOB reported a strong earnings performance, supported by lower provisions and higher other income, even as NII remained under pressure. Domestic NIM moderated by 22bp QoQ to 2.9%. Business trends, however, improved, with advances growing at 4% QoQ. Asset quality witnessed an overall improvement. Fresh slippage stood at INR52.2b (annualized slippage rate at 3%). However, higher write-offs and recoveries resulted in an improvement in asset quality. The GNPA/NNPA ratio declined by 75bp/20bp QoQ, while PCR was stable ~67%. Total SMA 1/2 (over INR50m) declined to 1.87%, while the restructured book stands at INR205b (2.95% of loans). Collection efficiency (excluding Agri) improved to 96% in Sep'21 v/s 93% in Jun'21.



Outlook


We increase our FY22E/FY23E earnings estimate sharply by 39%/14% and expect a RoA/RoE of 0.7%/10.9% by FY23E. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR130 per share (0.9x Sep’23E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 11, 2021 02:34 pm

