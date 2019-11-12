App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 130: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated November 11, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported a mixed set of numbers. Credit growth continued to remain subdued at 3% YoY to | 637340 crore due to ongoing merger integration process. Corporate & MSME book witnessed de-growth of 1% & 6% YoY, respectively, while retail growth came in healthy at 16.2% YoY. Within retail, home & auto loan continue to grow at a healthy pace of 13% & 33% YoY, respectively. Further, deposit growth also slowed in accordance with slothful credit growth to 2% YoY to | 8.94 lakh crore. The bank has shed high cost bulk deposit, which resulted in CASA (domestic) growth of 133 bps QoQ to 37.88% & margin improvement.


Outlook


Given the recent capital infusion at lower valuation, we lower our ABV estimates valuing the stock at 1.1x FY21E ABV. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.