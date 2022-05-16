English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda


    Bank of Baroda (BoB) Q4FY22 earnings were mixed. While NII and PAT were largely in-line, growth came at the cost of NIM as credit offtake was healthier but NIM declined QoQ due to strong overseas book growth. Corporate saw an uptick while retail momentum continues. Loan growth in FY23 is targeted at 10-12% although lower NIM remains a cause of concern. Asset quality too was mixed since gross slippages were higher while GNPA declined QoQ led by stronger loan growth and higher write-offs. However, increase in PCR to 75% and a higher CET-1 to peers at 11.7% provide some cushion. Considering the difference in the RoE and earnings quality, BoB should trade at a ~40% discount to SBI.


    Outlook


    We retain BUY but trim multiple on FY24 ABV from 1.0x to 0.9x. Retain BUY but revise TP to Rs125 (earlier Rs150).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 06:26 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.