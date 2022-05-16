 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
May 16, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is among leading PSU banks with a global loan book of ~Rs 8.1 lakh crore and has better operating metrics among PSBs. Pan-India presence with over 8168 branches • The bank has a meaningful presence in international operations with its JVs and subsidiaries. Also, ~13% of total business comes from overseas.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~0.65x FY24E ABV and revise our target price to Rs 115 per share from Rs 125 earlier.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 16, 2022 04:44 pm
