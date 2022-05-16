English
    Buy Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 115: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bank of Baroda has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bank of Baroda


    Bank of Baroda is among leading PSU banks with a global loan book of ~Rs 8.1 lakh crore and has better operating metrics among PSBs. Pan-India presence with over 8168 branches • The bank has a meaningful presence in international operations with its JVs and subsidiaries. Also, ~13% of total business comes from overseas.


    Outlook


    We retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the bank at ~0.65x FY24E ABV and revise our target price to Rs 115 per share from Rs 125 earlier.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    #Bank Of Baroda #Buy #ICICI Direct
    May 16, 2022
