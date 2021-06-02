Buy Bank of Baroda target of Rs 100: Prabhudas Lilladher

An Edelweiss research report for Q4FY21 says road tonnage continued to improve, evident in e-way bill generation (up 6% QoQ) and improved core trucking rentals. “We estimate tonnage would increase by three–five percent for truckers. Asset-light plays Mahindra Logistics and TCI Express remain our preferred picks due to their ability to scale up/down as the environment demands,” the report said. Edelweiss is bullish on Blue Dart Express due to the pandemic-induced boom in e-commerce and its leaner cost structure. It has retained a ‘buy’ call on Mahindra Logistics, TCI Express and Blue Dart Express.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bank of Baroda

BOB reported loss of Rs10.5bn on DTA reversal from opting new tax regime, although PPOP was strong led by treasury/ recovery from write-off pool. Important highlight has been lower slippages at Rs30bn in Q4FY21 (adjusted to pro-forma), while restructuring also has been manageable of what has been envisaged in mid FY21. Incremental slippages to be much lower from corporate/international, while SME/Retail will be manageable. This will lead to lower provisioning requirement giving delta on return ratios with ROAs at 60- 70bps and further room from improvement in operations. Sub-optimal NIMs, SMA ratio at 3.5-4% and collection efficiency at 93% will act as risk to higher slippages than envisaged. Strong CASA, PCR of 67% and adequate capital act as catalyst for stock for reasonable valuations.

Outlook

Retain BUY with revised PT of Rs.100 (from Rs82) based on 0.7x (from 0.6x) FY23 ABV.

