Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan started as Bandhan Konnagar, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in 2001 providing microfinance services to socially and economically disadvantaged women in rural West Bengal. On April 9, 2014, RBI granted an in-principle approval to Bandhan Financial Services (BFSL) to set up a scheduled commercial bank. Bandhan Bank has demonstrated stellar advances growth at ~51% CAGR in the last five years despite AP crisis and demonetisation. Continued focus on maintaining operating cost and steady asset quality (0.51% in FY18) led to superior return ratio (3.6% in FY18), which is one of the best in industry.

Outlook

Robust growth in balance sheet, elevated margins and stable asset quality fuelled the return ratios of the bank. Sustenance of higher margins at 9.5-10% and low cost to income ratio at 33-35% by FY21E is seen enabling earnings growth at 37% CAGR in FY18-21E to Rs 3489 crore. Consequently, we expect high RoA of 3.5-4%, RoE >20% to sustain and the bank to continue to trade at a premium. We roll over to FY21 and revise our target price to Rs 825 from Rs 700, valuing the stock at ~6x FY21E ABV (28.2x FY21E EPS). We maintain our BUY recommendation.

