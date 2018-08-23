App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 825: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 825 in its research report dated August 17, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan started as Bandhan Konnagar, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in 2001 providing microfinance services to socially and economically disadvantaged women in rural West Bengal. On April 9, 2014, RBI granted an in-principle approval to Bandhan Financial Services (BFSL) to set up a scheduled commercial bank. Bandhan Bank has demonstrated stellar advances growth at ~51% CAGR in the last five years despite AP crisis and demonetisation. Continued focus on maintaining operating cost and steady asset quality (0.51% in FY18) led to superior return ratio (3.6% in FY18), which is one of the best in industry.


Outlook


Robust growth in balance sheet, elevated margins and stable asset quality fuelled the return ratios of the bank. Sustenance of higher margins at 9.5-10% and low cost to income ratio at 33-35% by FY21E is seen enabling earnings growth at 37% CAGR in FY18-21E to Rs 3489 crore. Consequently, we expect high RoA of 3.5-4%, RoE >20% to sustain and the bank to continue to trade at a premium. We roll over to FY21 and revise our target price to Rs 825 from Rs 700, valuing the stock at ~6x FY21E ABV (28.2x FY21E EPS). We maintain our BUY recommendation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:32 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

