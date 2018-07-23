Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank

Advances growth continued to remain robust at 52% YoY to Rs 32590 crore, above our estimate. Micro loans (forms 85.8% of advances) grew 44.8% YoY to Rs 27979 crore while non micro loans rose 127% YoY from Rs 2068 crore in Q1FY18 to Rs 4614 crore in Q1FY19 NII increase was higher than estimate at 39.5% YoY to Rs 1037 crore led by robust growth in AUM and strong margins at ~10.27%. On a sequential basis, NIM increased ~100 bps from 9.3% in Q4FY18 to 10.27% in Q1FY19. Non-interest income also increased 72.7% YoY to Rs 211 crore. Consequently, operating profit increased 47.3% YoY to Rs 821 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 649 crore However, headline asset quality stayed steady QoQ with GNPA ratio at 1.26% and NNPA ratio at 0.64%. Provision came lower at Rs 80 crore. The bank has utilised dispensation provided by the RBI and spread MTM on investment in four quarters Aided by higher than estimated NII growth and steady asset quality, PAT came in strong 47.5% YoY to Rs 481 crore, above our estimates Customer acquisition continued to remain robust with addition of 6.35 lakh customers in Q1FY19 taking total customer base to 1.36 crore (micro banking – 1.1 crore and non-micro – 26.5 lakh) On the liability front, deposit growth continued to remain strong at 37% YoY to Rs 30703 crore with CASA ratio at 35.46%.

Outlook

Robust growth in balance sheet, elevated margins and stable asset quality fuelled return ratios of the bank. Sustenance of higher margins at 9.5-10% and low cost to income ratio at 37-38% by FY20E is seen enabling earnings growth at 39.3% CAGR in FY18-20E. Consequently, expect high RoA of 3.5-4%, RoE >20% to sustain and continue to trade at a premium to HDFC Bank. We revise our target price to Rs 700 from Rs 600, valuing the stock at ~6.3x FY20E ABV (32x FY20E EPS). We maintain our BUY rating.

