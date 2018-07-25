Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan’s 1QFY19 results indicate strong momentum across all fronts (loan growth – 52% YoY, deposits – 37% YoY, earnings – 47.5% YoY) as well as stability across key qualitative parameters (GNPLs – flat QoQ, cost-income ratio – 34.2%, down 140bps YoY). Microbanking loan book grew 45% YoY, while other retail loans were up 123% YoY on a low base. CASA deposits were up 84% YoY, with CASA ratio of 35.5%. NIMs benefitted from the recent capital raise to expand to 10.3% and Tier1 ratio now stands at 31.4%. Non-microbanking assets are now 14.2% of the loan mix. The bank added 0.39mn microbanking customers (+4.7% growth) and 0.25mn retail banking customers (11% growth).

Outlook

We upgrade our earnings estimates by 2%/5% for FY19/20 resulting into a revised TP of INR650 (INR 595 earlier). We believe Bandhan remains a strong compounding story with a play on vast rural opportunity, with best-in-class return metrics and strong operating efficiencies. Bandhan will continue to trade at premium valuations as investors acknowledge the structural growth opportunity and sustainability of return metrics. Maintain BUY.

