App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 18, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan’s 1QFY19 results indicate strong momentum across all fronts (loan growth – 52% YoY, deposits – 37% YoY, earnings – 47.5% YoY) as well as stability across key qualitative parameters (GNPLs – flat QoQ, cost-income ratio – 34.2%, down 140bps YoY). Microbanking loan book grew 45% YoY, while other retail loans were up 123% YoY on a low base. CASA deposits were up 84% YoY, with CASA ratio of 35.5%. NIMs benefitted from the recent capital raise to expand to 10.3% and Tier1 ratio now stands at 31.4%. Non-microbanking assets are now 14.2% of the loan mix. The bank added 0.39mn microbanking customers (+4.7% growth) and 0.25mn retail banking customers (11% growth).


Outlook


We upgrade our earnings estimates by 2%/5% for FY19/20 resulting into a revised TP of INR650 (INR 595 earlier). We believe Bandhan remains a strong compounding story with a play on vast rural opportunity, with best-in-class return metrics and strong operating efficiencies. Bandhan will continue to trade at premium valuations as investors acknowledge the structural growth opportunity and sustainability of return metrics. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 05:41 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.