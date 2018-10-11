App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated October 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan Bank reported a strong quarter in 2QFY19, with net profit at INR 4.88bn (+47% YoY, 10% above JMFe). Gross AUM growth was robust (+51% YoY), while disbursement growth was at 71% YoY. Gross NPLs were largely stable at 1.3%, while total provisions were slightly elevated at 1.1%, despite marginal reduction in PCR (330bps decline QoQ to 47%). Bandhan disclosed that it has an exposure of INR 3.9bn to the IL&FS group (1.2% of AUM), which is currently classified as standard. Bank believes that the withdrawal of general permission to open branches by the RBI, does not materially impact balance sheet growth in the near term : a) Bandhan averages c. INR 350mn deposit per branch (vs 1.7bn , 1.4bn for HDFCB, KMB) b) Bank averages c.2700 MFI customers/DSC vs estimated capacity of c.3600.


Outlook


Notwithstanding the uncertainty regarding branch expansion, we continue to like Bandhan for its best-in-class return metrics and strong operating efficiencies. Maintain BUY with unchanged TP.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #JM Financial #Recommendations

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.