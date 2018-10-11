Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 650: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank reported a strong quarter in 2QFY19, with net profit at INR 4.88bn (+47% YoY, 10% above JMFe). Gross AUM growth was robust (+51% YoY), while disbursement growth was at 71% YoY. Gross NPLs were largely stable at 1.3%, while total provisions were slightly elevated at 1.1%, despite marginal reduction in PCR (330bps decline QoQ to 47%). Bandhan disclosed that it has an exposure of INR 3.9bn to the IL&FS group (1.2% of AUM), which is currently classified as standard. Bank believes that the withdrawal of general permission to open branches by the RBI, does not materially impact balance sheet growth in the near term : a) Bandhan averages c. INR 350mn deposit per branch (vs 1.7bn , 1.4bn for HDFCB, KMB) b) Bank averages c.2700 MFI customers/DSC vs estimated capacity of c.3600.

Outlook

Notwithstanding the uncertainty regarding branch expansion, we continue to like Bandhan for its best-in-class return metrics and strong operating efficiencies. Maintain BUY with unchanged TP.

