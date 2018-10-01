App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated October 01, 2018.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


As per the licensing condition for Bandhan Bank, shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company (NOFHC) was to be brought down to 40% within three years from August 2015. However, the NOFHC was unable to adhere to the condition and currently holds ~82% in the bank. In a communication to the bank, the RBI has said the general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn while new branches could be opened with RBI approval. In addition, the regulator has mandated to freeze the remuneration of the MD & CEO at the existing level (Rs 2.4 crore as of FY18 annual report), till further notice.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating on the stock. Robust growth, better than banking margins and low cost to income still continue to remain strong attributes of the bank.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 1, 2018 04:39 pm

