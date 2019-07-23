App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 650: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


The operational performance continued to remain strong with NII growth of 36% YoY to Rs 1410 crore, led by healthy credit growth of 39% YoY. Margins expanded~18 bps YoY but sequentially declined 24 bps to 10.45%. Robust traction in other income continued at a healthy pace of 48% YoY to Rs 312 crore, attributable to revenue from sale of PSLC. Post higher provisions in Q3FY19 in lieu of IL&FS, provision normalised with credit cost at ~28 bps. Steady credit cost coupled with strong operating profit of 47% YoY to Rs 1208 crore continued to aid robust PAT growth of ~46% YoY to Rs 701 crore. This was well above our estimate of Rs 657 crore.


Outlook


However, given recent headwinds in home finance sector, balance sheet growth trajectory is seen getting impacted. Factoring in the risk, we lower our multiple to 26.5x FY21E EPS (Rs 24.5 per share). Subsequently, our target price is Rs 650 (earlier Rs 725). We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.