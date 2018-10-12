App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 608: LKP Research

LKP Research is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 608 in its research report dated October 11, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LKP Research's research report on Bandhan Bank


Operationally good quarter for the bank, PAT grew by 47% yoy driven by strong loan growth and stable margins. Other income showed flat growth more due to change in the recognition of PSLC income. AUM growth was strong at 51%, margins remained stable at 9% which led to strong NII growth of 55%. On the asset quality side, gross NPAs were stable with marginal decline in the PCR. Valuations of the bank have corrected steeply from 5.6x FY20x ABV and to 3.6x in the wake of RBI’s recent directive for reducing the promoter stake in the bank. Currently, we have kept our estimates unchanged – we expect PAT to grow by 44% to .19.4 bn. ROE & ROA of the bank would remain in the top quartile at 19% and 3.7% by FY20E.


Outlook


However, in our view, promoter stake sale would be near-term overhang on the stock despite the bank having strong fundamentals in place. Hence, we revise our TP from .760 to 608 (giving target multiple of 4.8 on FY20E ABV), upside of 29% from current levels.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Buy #LKP Research #Recommendations

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.