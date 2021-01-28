MARKET NEWS

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 406: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 406 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Bandhan Bank


BANDHAN’s 3QFY21E PAT disappointed on account of higher-thananticipated provisions as it sought to insulate the balance sheet from stress emanating from its Assam portfolio. We will continue to closely track progress on this front, and we have reduced our earnings estimates to account for this.


Outlook


Low-cost deposit traction remains impressive in its granularity- this along with BANDHAN’s strong RoAE potential underpin our stance. Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 406.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Bandhan Bank #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:50 pm

