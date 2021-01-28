Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 406: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on Bandhan Bank

BANDHAN’s 3QFY21E PAT disappointed on account of higher-thananticipated provisions as it sought to insulate the balance sheet from stress emanating from its Assam portfolio. We will continue to closely track progress on this front, and we have reduced our earnings estimates to account for this.

Outlook

Low-cost deposit traction remains impressive in its granularity- this along with BANDHAN’s strong RoAE potential underpin our stance. Maintain BUY with a target price of Rs 406.

