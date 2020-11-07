172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-bandhan-bank-target-of-rs-400-icici-direct-6081021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 01:41 PM IST

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 400: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan Bank posted reasonable results with NII increasing 25.8% YoY and 6.2% QoQ to Rs 1923 crore, helped by 22.6% YoY growth in net advances. NIM for the quarter contracted ~20 bps YoY to 8.0% as a result of faster decline in yields that fell 30 bps QoQ to 13.3% compared to Cost of funds (CoF), which were down 20 bps QoQ to 6.2%. C/I ratio increased QoQ 15 bps to 29.4% on account of newer employee and branch addition along with increased business activity. PBT grew 6% YoY while net profit optically declines at 5.3% to Rs 920 crore, led by implementation of new tax regime in last year. Overall collection efficiency for the bank was at 92% in September 2020 in which collection efficiency for emerging enterprise business (micro banking) has improved to 89% for September 2020 and 91% in October 2020. Collection in housing segment has touched 98% level in September 2020.


Outlook


We upgrade from HOLD to BUY as stock price moderated from highs and valuations look reasonable now.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 01:41 pm

#Bandhan Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

