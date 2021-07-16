Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 390: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank's AUM grew at a lower-than-expected rate of 8% yoy (down 8% qoq) to Rs801bn. We believe that this could be primarily due to lower disbursements in the MFI and small business loan segment on account of Covid-led disruptions in Eastern India, which is still reeling under extended lockdowns. Ujjivan, a relatively close peer, has also reported 2% yoy/7% qoq decline in AUM, while the impact on growth was relatively moderate for Equitas SFB, with its AUM up 15% yoy/down 0.5% qoq on lower dependence on the MFI book.

Outlook

Notwithstanding near-term asset-quality risk, we have a Buy rating (TP: Rs390) on the stock, given its strategy of diversifying asset portfolio away from MFI in terms of both products and geography, enviable liability profile, superior return ratios (RoA/RoE of 2.5-3.4%/17-25% over FY22-24E) and reasonable valuations (2.2x FY23E ABV/1.7x FY24E ABV).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More