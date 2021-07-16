MARKET NEWS

Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 390: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated July 16, 2021.

July 16, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Bandhan Bank


Bandhan Bank's AUM grew at a lower-than-expected rate of 8% yoy (down 8% qoq) to Rs801bn. We believe that this could be primarily due to lower disbursements in the MFI and small business loan segment on account of Covid-led disruptions in Eastern India, which is still reeling under extended lockdowns. Ujjivan, a relatively close peer, has also reported 2% yoy/7% qoq decline in AUM, while the impact on growth was relatively moderate for Equitas SFB, with its AUM up 15% yoy/down 0.5% qoq on lower dependence on the MFI book.


Outlook


Notwithstanding near-term asset-quality risk, we have a Buy rating (TP: Rs390) on the stock, given its strategy of diversifying asset portfolio away from MFI in terms of both products and geography, enviable liability profile, superior return ratios (RoA/RoE of 2.5-3.4%/17-25% over FY22-24E) and reasonable valuations (2.2x FY23E ABV/1.7x FY24E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
first published: Jul 16, 2021 01:25 pm

