Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 385: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Bandhan Bank
Bandhan bank’s loan book grew by 21.6% yoy at INR 908.8Bn as against INR 747.7Bn as on Jun’21. Deposits grew by 20.3% yoy at INR 930.6Bn as against INR 773.4Bn as on Jun’21. There was a ~3% qoq de-growth of in loan book and deposits each in Q1FY23. Net Interest income grew by +18.9% yoy at INR 25,144Mn with a nominal sequential de-growth (our Q1 NII estimate: INR 24,478Mn; +1% up). It has observed major de-growth in non-Interest income at INR 3,297Mn (-38.2% YoY / -65.8% QoQ) due to decline in treasury income, PSLC income and impact of MTM losses worth INR 790Mn. Net banking income stood at INR 28,441Mn (+7.4% yoy / -18.8% qoq) and Pre-provision profit (PPOP) reported at INR 18,206Mn (-2.7% yoy / -27.8% qoq). Net profit reported at INR 8,865Mn (+137.6% yoy / -53.4% qoq) on account of 2.7% of credit costs in Q1FY23 as against near to zero and 7.2% credit costs in Q4FY22 / Q1FY22, respectively.
Outlook
We maintain our target price of INR 385 and revise our recommendation from ‘ACCUMULATE’ to ‘BUY’ (34.4% upside).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.