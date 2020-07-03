Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 380: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan bank are a differentiated bank with an impeccable asset quality, low NPA, High return on Assets, Net Interest Margin and a strong capital adequacy. We will strive to maintain the growth and quality of Assets with a continued focus on deposit and CASA accretion and also keep bank’s cost under control. In India, a lot needs to be done in the rural areas to bank the unbanked population and our aim is to continue to serve this segment by providing them with access to banking. In terms of key focus areas, MSMEs will be one segment considering the potential and the lack of penetration of credit in this segment. Retail banking segment will be a key area of focus as we see healthy traction given the vast unbanked and untapped customer base particularly in rural areas. We are scaling higher by expanding our presence in all the four corners of India, tapping business growth in branch network and doorstep service centres.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 380/- share an upside of 17% from current levels.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.