Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 365: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank
Bandhan Bank was incorporated in 2015 as the RBI granted a universal banking license. The bank has a strong presence in eastern and northeastern India with MFI loans being its forte. Total 63% of loans are from emerging enterprise business (EEB) • The bank has 1189 branches in 34 states, UTs & customer base of 2.6 crore.
Outlook
We upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Bandhan Bank at ~2.6x FY24E ABV and assign target price to Rs 365 per share.
