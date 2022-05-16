English
    Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 365: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 16, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Bandhan Bank


    Bandhan Bank was incorporated in 2015 as the RBI granted a universal banking license. The bank has a strong presence in eastern and northeastern India with MFI loans being its forte. Total 63% of loans are from emerging enterprise business (EEB) • The bank has 1189 branches in 34 states, UTs & customer base of 2.6 crore.


    Outlook


    We upgrade our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value Bandhan Bank at ~2.6x FY24E ABV and assign target price to Rs 365 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 04:44 pm
