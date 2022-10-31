Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 330: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank reported a miss on PAT at Rs2.1bn (vs. estimate of Rs5.4bn) due to higher-than-expected NPA formation leading to higher LLP/lower margins and elevated opex due to business normalization. The bank expects H2 to see recovery in growth/margins as asset-quality pain recedes. The bank reported significantly higher slippages mainly due to stress flow from the restructured pool and impact of Assam floods, but higher write-offs led to a 6bps qoq fall in GNPA ratio to 7.2%. Overall, EEB stress pool still stands elevated at Rs95bn (18% of MFI loans/11% of overall loans), but better improved recovery (CGFMU recovery of Rs9.5bn in Q3 and Assam loan relief scheme) and higher write-offs should contain NPA formation. Overall, AUM growth was moderate at 17% yoy/down 1% qoq mainly dragged by weakness in MFI book, which the bank expects would improve in H2FY23. Mortgage and commercial book continues to grow at a healthy pace and should help the bank diversify away from high-risk MFI book in the long run.

Outlook

We trim our FY23-24E earnings estimates by ~5%, factoring higher NPAs and opex, but we expect the bank to gradually move back towards normalcy with RoEs at 20-22% in FY24/25E. We reduce our TP to Rs330 from Rs340 (valuing the bank at 2x Sep-24E ABV); however, given reasonable upside (>15%), we upgrade the rating to Buy from Hold.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bandhan Bank - 31-10-2022 - emkay