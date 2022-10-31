English
    Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 330: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Bandhan Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    October 31, 2022 / 11:03 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank


    Bandhan Bank reported a miss on PAT at Rs2.1bn (vs. estimate of Rs5.4bn) due to higher-than-expected NPA formation leading to higher LLP/lower margins and elevated opex due to business normalization. The bank expects H2 to see recovery in growth/margins as asset-quality pain recedes. The bank reported significantly higher slippages mainly due to stress flow from the restructured pool and impact of Assam floods, but higher write-offs led to a 6bps qoq fall in GNPA ratio to 7.2%. Overall, EEB stress pool still stands elevated at Rs95bn (18% of MFI loans/11% of overall loans), but better improved recovery (CGFMU recovery of Rs9.5bn in Q3 and Assam loan relief scheme) and higher write-offs should contain NPA formation. Overall, AUM growth was moderate at 17% yoy/down 1% qoq mainly dragged by weakness in MFI book, which the bank expects would improve in H2FY23. Mortgage and commercial book continues to grow at a healthy pace and should help the bank diversify away from high-risk MFI book in the long run.


    Outlook


    We trim our FY23-24E earnings estimates by ~5%, factoring higher NPAs and opex, but we expect the bank to gradually move back towards normalcy with RoEs at 20-22% in FY24/25E. We reduce our TP to Rs330 from Rs340 (valuing the bank at 2x Sep-24E ABV); however, given reasonable upside (>15%), we upgrade the rating to Buy from Hold.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management.

    Bandhan Bank - 31-10-2022 - emkay

    Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 31, 2022 11:03 pm
