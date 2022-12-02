Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 300: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank has embarked on the journey to transform itself into a true universal bank, led by geographic diversification (incrementally in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra, and Telangana, among others) as well as asset portfolio (non-MFI portfolio). The bank remains determined to grow its non-MFI book (including affordable housing, prime housing, micro/larger LAP, gold, cards, VF, PL, and commercial banking loan pool) at a faster pace and, thus, reduce the share of the otherwise volatile group MFI portfolio to 28% by FY25E from 40% currently. However, we believe this structural portfolio shift towards secured and low-yielding assets should have a bearing on margins in the long run but, at the same time, reduce asset-quality volatility.

Outlook

We retain Buy with a cut in TP to Rs300 (from Rs330), based on 1.9x Dec-24E ABV vs. earlier 2x Sep-24E ABV. Key risks: Prolonged asset-quality stress, delay in recovery from the Assam loan relief scheme, and higher management churn.

