Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 285: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Bandhan Bank

Despite slower growth and surge in NPAs due to recognition of stress from the ECLGS pool, as guided by the RBI, Bandhan Bank reported a strong beat on our PAT estimates, coming in at Rs7.2bn (Emkay: Rs4.5bn), due to steady margins and lower provisions (as the bank need not make provisions on the ECLGS guaranteed stress pool). Bank expects the recovery to improve, led by ARC sale and CGFMU recovery, while it sees credit cost at ~2% for FY24. We cut our FY24-26E earnings by 4%-9%, factoring-in the slower growth and higher opex. However, we expect improvement in RoA to 2.2-2.5% and in RoE to 17-21% over FY24-26E, from the low of 1.5/12% in FY23, as the stress pool moderates from its Covid peak.

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating, with revised TP of Rs285/share, based on 1.7x Jun-25E ABV (vs Rs300/share earlier, based on 1.8x Mar-25E ABV/share).

Bandhan Bank - 17 -07 - 2023 - emkay