Buy Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 282: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank which provides checking accounts, savings deposits and money market, mortgage and term loan services. It also offers card facilities and internet banking services. Bandhan bank merged with Gruh Finance on 17 October, 2019. Net interest income (NII) fell 12.8% QoQ to Rs 2,193cr while net interest margin (NIM) contracted 100bps QoQ to 7.0% in Q2FY23 due to one-off interest reversal during the quarter. GNPA/NNPA ratio stood at 7.19%/1.86% (vs. 7.25%/1.92% in Q1FY23). Provision coverage ratio (PCR) was at 75.5%. Strong growth in advances and deposits driven by the retail segment, improving asset quality, pick-up in economic activities, and ongoing festive/ wedding season auger well for the company’s performance in future.

Outlook

The stock is currently trading at attractive valuations, close to its 52-week low share price. Hence, we upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 282 based on 1.8x FY24E BVPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Bandhan Bank - 03-11-2022 - geo