Buy Banco Products India; target of Rs 192: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Born of entrepreneurial spirit in 1961, Banco Products (India) ltd has today carved a niche for itself as a leader in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive and industrial applications. The company was listed on the Indian stock exchange in 1967. Ministry of commerce and trade, government of India, recognizes the company as star export house. ✓The company has regularly invested in establishing world-class research and development capabilities. Banco combine the power of innovation and commitment to quality to create high performance solutions for our customers. Banco Products is built on a strong foundation of design and engineering excellence. With over five decades of successful experience, Banco is a recognized brand amongst automotive and industrial equipment OEM manufacturers. We design , develop and manufacture Engine Cooling Modules such as Radiators, Charged Air Coolers, fuel Coolers, Oil Coolers and Condensers.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 192/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.

