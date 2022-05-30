English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Balrampur Chini Mills; target of Rs 450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Balrampur Chini Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 30, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Balrampur Chini Mills


    Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) ended FY2022 on a flat note, affected by lower sugar production and lesser recovery due to weather vagaries. Revenue stood flat at Rs. 4,846 crore, while EBITDA margin was stable at 14.4% despite lower production and higher cost. BCML has undertaken various steps to improve cane availability and sugar productivity. Benefits of the same will be accrued in FY2024. With doubling of ethanol capacity to 1,050 KLPD, BCML expects ethanol production of 35 crore litres in FY2024. Better mix will help improve overall EBITDA margin. Focus on consistent improvement in sugar production and higher ethanol production will help in driving higher cash flows and deriving better return ratios. Recent correction provides a good entry opportunity.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 450.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Balrampur Chini Mills #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 30, 2022 03:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.