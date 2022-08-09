English
    Buy Balrampur Chini Mills; target of Rs 420: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Balrampur Chini Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 420 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 09, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Balrampur Chini Mills


    Balrampur Chini Mills Limited’s (BCML’s) Q1FY2023 performance was below par as lower sugar yields, a rise in SAP cost and higher fixed costs affected profitability. With good rains in the cane-growing areas, BCML is expecting better acreage in the next sugar season. It has undertaken various steps to improve cane availability and sugar productivity. As ethanol capacity will be doubled to 1,050 KLPD by Q3FY2023, BCML expects to produce 35 crore litres of ethanol in FY2024. Better mix will help improve overall EBITDA margin. Focus on consistent improvement in sugar and ethanol production will help drive up cash flows and deriving better return ratios.



    Outlook


    The stock is currently trading at 14.4x/11.5x its FY023E/24E earnings. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 420.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:00 pm
