Buy Balrampur Chini Mills; target of Rs 237: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Balrampur Chini Mills has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 237 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Balrampur Chini Mills


Balrampur Chini Mills Limited reported a weak quarter, lower than our estimates on all fronts. Sales de-growth of 10.3% YoY to Rs 10.7bn was a function of lower ethanol off-take coupled with weakness in Sugar prices and demand. EBITDA collapsed by 67.0% YoY to Rs 364mn, owing to lower recovery from sugarcane (due to erratic weather conditions), higher fixed overheads being debited in the production quarter (as per the accounting policies) coupled with an inventory write down of ~Rs 570 mn (which is expected to reverse in Q4FY21).



Outlook


We keep our estimates unchanged anticipating a strong recovery in 4QFY21 (with reversal of ~Rs 570mn, higher sales of ethanol and reversion of domestic sugar prices). We continue to maintain our buy rating on Balrampur Chini and value the company on a SOTP basis at a target price of Rs 237/share (implied P/BV of 1.2x on FY23E).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Balrampur Chini Mills #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:52 pm

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

