English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 3066: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3066 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Anand Rathi's research report on Balkrishna Industries


    Strong demand across regions for Balkrishna Industries and capacity additions were the highlights of the quarter. Gross margin expanded as the company passed on higher raw material costs, however, rising freight and energy costs impacted Ebitda margin.


    Outlook


    We expect the strong demand momentum to continue led by Europe. Recent capacity addition and a subsequent ramp-up by end-H1 FY23 augurs well for a healthy volume outlook. We maintain a Buy, at a revised TP of Rs.3,066 (30x FY24e).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #Recommendations
    first published: May 16, 2022 06:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.