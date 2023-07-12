English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2920: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2920 in its research report dated June 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 12, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries

    Balkrishna Industries (BKT) is the leader in the niche tyre segment (OHT: Off highway tyres) used in heavy machinery for mining & agriculture purposes. Exports form lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~70% while OEM share is pegged at ~28%. Agriculture accounts for ~63% of volumes with OTR share at ~34% • It has consistently operated with high margins & return ratios • It has lean Balance Sheet with Net Debt: Equity at 0.2x as of FY23.

    Outlook

    We assign BUY rating on BKT amid healthy sales growth prospects coupled with margin recovery leading to robust bottom-line growth. Revising our estimates, we now value BKT at Rs 2,920 i.e., 30x P/E on FY25E EPS. Margins and RoCE is seen at 27.0% and 19.4% respectively by FY25E.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Balkrishna Industries - 12 -07 - 2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 06:19 pm