Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2920: ICICI Direct

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) is the leader in the niche tyre segment (OHT: Off highway tyres) used in heavy machinery for mining & agriculture purposes. Exports form lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~70% while OEM share is pegged at ~28%. Agriculture accounts for ~63% of volumes with OTR share at ~34% • It has consistently operated with high margins & return ratios • It has lean Balance Sheet with Net Debt: Equity at 0.2x as of FY23.

Outlook

We assign BUY rating on BKT amid healthy sales growth prospects coupled with margin recovery leading to robust bottom-line growth. Revising our estimates, we now value BKT at Rs 2,920 i.e., 30x P/E on FY25E EPS. Margins and RoCE is seen at 27.0% and 19.4% respectively by FY25E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Balkrishna Industries - 12 -07 - 2023 - icici