Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated November 12, 2021.

Broker Research
November 17, 2021 / 03:06 PM IST

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries


Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~70% while OEM share is pegged at ~26%. Agriculture accounts for ~64% of volumes with OTR share at ~32% • It has consistently operated with high (>20%) margins & return ratios.


Outlook


We value BIL at revised target price of Rs 2,900 i.e. 32x P/E on FY23-24E average EPS of Rs 90.6 (earlier target price Rs 2,825).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Nov 17, 2021 03:06 pm

