Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2900: ICICI Direct

"India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~70% while OEM share is pegged at ~26%. Agriculture accounts for ~64% of volumes with OTR share at ~32% • It has consistently operated with high (>20%) margins & return ratios.

Outlook

We value BIL at revised target price of Rs 2,900 i.e. 32x P/E on FY23-24E average EPS of Rs 90.6 (earlier target price Rs 2,825).

