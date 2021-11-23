Buy Balkrishna Industries: target of Rs 2700: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Balkrishna Industries

For Q2FY2022, Balkrishna’s results were below expectations on the operational front, however management has revised volume guidance upwards. We expect strong double-digit volume growth in FY2022E, driven by infrastructure creation and pick-up in economic activity and continued market share gains. We expect earnings to report a 31.8% CAGR during FY2021-FY2023E, mainly driven by volume growth.



Outlook

We upgrade our rating on Balkrishna Industries Limited’s (Balkrishna) to Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 2,700 given robust outlook and earnings growth. The stock trades at P/E multiple of 21.6x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.1x its FY2023E estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More