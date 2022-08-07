Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2550: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~69% while OEM share is pegged at ~28%. Agriculture accounts for ~66% of volumes with OTR share at ~31% • It has consistently operated with high (>20%) margins & return ratios.

Outlook

We retain BUY, unfazed by short term pressure on volumes, margins amid unchanged ambition of 10% global market share & 28-30% margin profile. We value BIL at revised target price of Rs 2,550 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs98.3 (earlier target price Rs 2,475).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Balkrishna Industries - 050822 - ic