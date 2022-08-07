English
    Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2550: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated August 05, 2022.

    August 07, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries


    Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~69% while OEM share is pegged at ~28%. Agriculture accounts for ~66% of volumes with OTR share at ~31% • It has consistently operated with high (>20%) margins & return ratios.



    Outlook


    We retain BUY, unfazed by short term pressure on volumes, margins amid unchanged ambition of 10% global market share & 28-30% margin profile. We value BIL at revised target price of Rs 2,550 i.e. 26x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs98.3 (earlier target price Rs 2,475).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    first published: Aug 7, 2022 12:12 pm
