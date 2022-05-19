Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2539: LKP Research

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

LKP Research's research report on Balkrishna Industries

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) posted a strong set of numbers in Q4 FY22 especially at the topline which grew by 36% yoy and 17% qoq at ₹23.8 bn on the back of 13.4% yoy and 9.7% growth in volumes. Second lever for this solid topline growth were the ASPs which expanded by 22.8% and 9.2% yoy and qoq respectively. This growth came on the price hikes taken in Q3 & Q4 and the product mix tilted towards replacement segment. However, increased RM basket costs and supply constraints restricted margin growth, as EBITDA margins came in at 21%, down 80 bps qoq and 1000 bps yoy on high base of last year. Apart from RM costs hike, other expenses too zoomed up on higher freight and power costs in the quarter. These impacted profitability. Below the operating levels, depreciation costs went up by 13% yoy as the new capacities are in ramping up stage. Net profits remained almost flat yoy while growing by 13.7% qoq to ₹3.73 bn. During FY22, topline grew by 43.6%, while margins came in at 23.9% as RM costs hike and supply side constraints impacted business throughout the year. PAT grew by 22% yoy to ₹14.1 bn.

Outlook

We therefore value BKT at 21x on FY24E earnings as compared to 17.7x current PE. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock with a target of ₹2,539.

