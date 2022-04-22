English
    Buy Balkrishna Industries: target of Rs 2516: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Balkrishna Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2516 in its research report dated April 21, 2022.

    April 22, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on Balkrishna Industries


    Balkrishna Industries’ (BIL) key export markets reported strong demand trends with Feb’22 industry exports up 20% YoY. Though the data indicates continued momentum in OTR segment (up 20% YoY) and sturdy agri demand at ~20% YoY, overall sales are flattish QoQ, in line with management commentary of lower supply due to capacity constraints. Data continues to support the robust demand momentum driven by both agri and OTR segments (FY22-YTD industry exports are up ~47% YoY on USD basis). Regionally, growth in Feb’22 was led by RoW (up 25% YoY) followed by the US and EU at 18% YoY each. Recent inflation (~12% since Q3FY22) in international rubber prices (chart 7) coupled with capacity constraints are likely to sustain pressure on H1FY23E margins. Decadal-high US new housing construction starts and higher infra/mining investments across key markets of US/EU lend realism to our revenue growth assumption of ~15% CAGR over FY22-FY24E (~12% growth in volumes). Maintain BUY.



    Outlook


    BIL, with its cost arbitrage advantage vs peers, is able to price its products at discount to global peers and in turn make an RoCE of ~20-25%, thus enabling sustainable FCF generation. Factoring-in 11.5% WACC and 5% terminal growth in DCF, we arrive at a multiple of ~22x FY24E P/E and maintain our target price of Rs2,516. We believe any stock price correction in light of crude price surge and capacity constraints provides a good opportunity to BUY.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 10:59 pm
