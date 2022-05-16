Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2475: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Balkrishna Industries
Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form a lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~69% while OEM share is pegged at ~28%. Agriculture accounts for ~66% of volumes with OTR share at ~31% • It has consistently operated with high (>20%) margins & return ratios.
Outlook
We retain BUY amid robust demand outlook, portfolio attributable to healthy financials (high return ratios, EBITDA margins & 20%+ dividend pay-outs). We value BIL at revised target price of Rs 2,475 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 103.2 (earlier target price Rs 2,650).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.