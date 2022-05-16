 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 2475: ICICI Direct

May 16, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2475 in its research report dated May 14, 2022.

Balkrishna Industries (BIL) is the leader in the niche tyre segment used in heavy machinery for mining and agriculture purposes. Exports form a lion’s share of its sales at ~80% of its revenues • Channel mix: replacement account for ~69% while OEM share is pegged at ~28%. Agriculture accounts for ~66% of volumes with OTR share at ~31% • It has consistently operated with high (>20%) margins & return ratios.

We retain BUY amid robust demand outlook, portfolio attributable to healthy financials (high return ratios, EBITDA margins & 20%+ dividend pay-outs). We value BIL at revised target price of Rs 2,475 i.e. 24x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 103.2 (earlier target price Rs 2,650).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Balkrishna Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: May 16, 2022 04:48 pm
