    Buy Balkrishna Industries: target of Rs 2450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Balkrishna Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Balkrishna Industries


    The stock trades at P/E multiple of 17.7x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.9x its FY2024E estimates. For Q4FY22, Balkrishna’s results were results ahead of expectations, led by higher-than-expected sales volume growth, though EBITDA margin got impacted due to higher freight costs. We expect Balkrishna continue to deliver robust double-digit volume growth in FY23E, driven by increase in infrastructure activity and pick-up in economic activity and continued market share gains. Timely execution of capex plans, market share gains and entry in new markets would be key growth drivers for the company.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on Balkrishna Industries Limited’s (Balkrishna) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,450 given robust outlook and earnings growth.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 17, 2022 07:38 pm
